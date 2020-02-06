Magic vs. Knicks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 6 predictions from projection model on 34-18 run

The New York Knicks (15-36) will aim to maintain an upward trajectory on Thursday evening when they play host to the Orlando Magic (22-29). New York has won two straight games, while Orlando arrives on a losing skid, dropping six of the last seven decisions and facing the Knicks on the second night of a back-to-back with travel. The Knicks could be without RJ Barrett (ankle), who is listed as questionable, while the Magic project to be without DJ Augustin (knee) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) in this matchup.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Sportsbooks list the Magic as four-point road favorites, up 1.5 points from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 206.5 in the latest Magic vs. Knicks odds. Before making any Knicks vs. Magic picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Magic vs. Knicks spread: Magic -4

Magic vs. Knicks over-under: 206.5 points

Magic vs. Knicks money line: Magic -170, Knicks +146

ORL: The Magic are 1-6 against the spread in the last seven games

NYK: The Knicks are 7-2 against the spread in the last nine games

Why the Magic can cover

The model has considered that Orlando is in a tough spot schedule-wise, but the Magic have a pair of strong players to lean on in this game. Nikola Vucevic has been tremendous for the Magic, averaging 18.6 points and 10.9 rebounds, and his presence will be key. In support, Evan Fournier actually leads Orlando in scoring at 18.7 points per contest, and the Magic will need just enough from their offense to exploit the edge against a shaky New York defense.

On the other end, the Magic are quite good, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA, and the Knicks land in the bottom five of the league in shooting efficiency and free-throw rate. That combination swings in Orlando's favor, even on the road and on short rest.

Why the Knicks can cover

Even so, Orlando isn't a lock to cover the Magic vs. Knicks spread. The model knows that the Knicks do a good job protecting the ball on the offensive end and, coupled with a strong offensive rebounding rate, New York can maximize its possessions against the Magic. Julius Randle is key to New York's offense game plan as well, averaging 18.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game on the year.

Defensively, the Knicks could also have an edge in the rebounding battle, ranking in the top half of the league, and New York will need to limit second-chance opportunities. Overall, the Knicks aren't known for their defensive prowess but, against an Orlando team that enters with the NBA's worst shooting efficiency, New York can afford to be aggressive.

