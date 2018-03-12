Marcus Smart injury update: Celtics guard reportedly out indefinitely with thumb issue

Marcus Smart is one of the Celtics most valuable defenders. His ability as a guard to switch on to bigger players makes him one of the NBA's best on that end. However, there's a possibility that Boston will be without Smart for an extended period of time.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Smart has a torn tendon in his right thumb that will keep him sidelined indefinitely. He's currently looking for a second opinion. There's a possibility that Smart can try to play through the injury, but that depends on the severity of the tear.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has suffered a torn tendon in his right thumb, league sources tell Yahoo. He will have second opinions on his thumb and be out indefinitely. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2018

Players have played through thumb and finger injuries before, and Smart's a tough dude. He shouldn't risk further long term injury for the sake of this one season. Even with how injured the Celtics as a whole are.

Depending on what decision Smart reaches, this could be nothing or it could leave a giant hole in an already injured Celtics rotation. If Smart plays through the injury, then the only real concern will be two of Boston's two lead guards both playing hurt. However, if he misses significant time, then there isn't any real way to replace him. Boston is already facing injuries to multiple key rotation pieces. Any more and the entire roster might just fall apart.