While the Dallas Mavericks are currently focused on their Western Conference finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the league decided to hand down some punishment from their previous round matchup against the Phoenix Suns. The NBA announced Wednesday afternoon the Mavericks have been fined $50,000 for violating the league's bench decorum rules during their Game 7 matchup against the Suns in the conference semifinals.

Per the league's statement:

"On multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood for an extended period in the Mavericks' team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action in the Mavericks' 123-90 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their conference semifinal playoff series May 15 at Footprint Center."

This is the second time the Mavericks have been fined this postseason because of their bench. The league issued a $25,000 fine after Game 2 against the Suns for similar reasons, and the league said that the amount that Dallas was fined this time reflects that previous infractions.

Given that Mark Cuban made light of the previous fine for his team's energetic -- and rule-breaking -- bench I'm sure he won't have an issue paying this infraction either. Dallas is in the conference finals for the first time since 2011, so these fines won't mean much for Cuban and the Mavericks.