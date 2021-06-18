The Dallas Mavericks continue to stay in the news, but this time it isn't for something as shocking as the rest of the week has gone for the franchise. The team announced Friday morning that Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki will join the team as a special adviser as they go through the search and hiring process of bringing in a new general manager and head coach.

Via the Mavericks' press release:

"Mark Cuban approached me about a role as special adviser and I am happy to support my Mavs," said Nowitzki. "Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle were both mentors and played huge roles in my career and the success of this franchise, and I am going to miss them. It is important for me now to join Mark and contribute as much as I can as we move forward."

Nowitzki spent all 21 years of his playing career with the Dallas Mavericks, where he led them to a championship in 2011. He retired in 2019, after being a 14-time All-Star and finishing with the sixth-highest point total in NBA history.

This move comes after an incredibly busy week for the Mavericks, who were the centerpiece of an explosive report that detailed a power struggle that existed in the front office. In the aftermath of that article by The Athletic, the franchise parted ways with longtime general manager Donnie Nelson, who spent 24 years with the franchise. After that, head coach Rick Carlisle stepped down after 13 seasons with the team.

Bringing in a franchise icon in Nowitzki is a savvy move from team owner Mark Cuban, who has been at the center of the Mavericks' dysfunction reported over the past few days. While it doesn't completely distract from the reports of team executive Haralobos Voulgaris usurping power from Nelson since being hired in 2018, and having a bad relationship with franchise star Luka Doncic, it does calm the waters a tiny bit.

Nowitzki joined Cuban, current vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley and a few other "trusted, longtime staffers" Thursday morning to talk about the future of the Mavericks, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Cuban has said that the team intends on hiring a general manager before a head coach is named, but former Mavericks star and current Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd was discussed as a potential candidate, per MacMahon. Another candidate who could be up for the position is Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, who Doncic has publicly supported in the past.