State Farm Arena will showcase a cross-conference NBA matchup on Friday evening. The Dallas Mavericks take on the Atlanta Hawks in a battle between teams aiming to stop three-game losing streaks. Dallas is 24-20 overall and 11-9 on the road, with Atlanta sitting at 18-26 overall and 8-12 at home. Trae Young (concussion protocol) and Clint Capela (calf) are listed as questionable for the Hawks, with De'Andre Hunter (knee) ruled out. Kyrie Irving (thumb) is listed as questionable for the Mavericks, with Dwight Powell (eye) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Atlanta. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Mavericks as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 244.5 in the latest Hawks vs. Mavericks odds. Before you make any Mavericks vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Mavericks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavericks vs. Hawks:

Mavericks vs. Hawks spread: Mavericks -2.5

Mavericks vs. Hawks over/under: 244.5 points

Mavericks vs. Hawks money line: Mavericks -136, Hawks +115

Dallas: The Mavericks are 12-8 against the spread in road games

Atlanta: The Hawks are 4-16 against the spread in home games

Mavericks vs. Hawks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas is led by a transcendent superstar in Luka Doncic. The All-NBA standout is averaging 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.0 assists this season, with Doncic producing at even a higher level in recent days. In the last 10 games, he is averaging 35.8 points, 9.7 assists, and 8.8 rebounds, and Doncic is capable of an explosive performance on any night. He is the centerpiece of a dynamic offense, and the Mavericks are facing a Hawks team that has struggled at home. Atlanta is only 8-12 at State Farm Arena this season, posting an ugly 4-16 mark against the spread.

The Mavericks are No. 2 in the NBA with only 12.2 turnovers per game, executing at a high level of ball security, and Dallas is in the top three of the league in 3-pointers (15.2 per game) and 2-point accuracy (57.4%). The Mavericks are shooting 37.1% from 3-point range and averaging more than 25 free throw attempts per contest. Dallas is also a top-10 team in fast break points (14.8 per game), with Atlanta landing in the bottom five of the league in allowing 16.4 fast break points per contest. See which team to pick here.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta's offense has some clear strengths, and Dallas enters this matchup with notable defensive shortcomings. The Hawks are in the top six in offensive rebound rate (31.4%), free throw creation (24.7 attempts per game), and free throw accuracy (81%). Atlanta is also in the top eight of the NBA in 3-pointers (13.7 per game) and second-chance points (15.5 per game), and the Hawks can be aggressive against the Mavs. Dallas is in the bottom five in defensive rebound rate (68.7%), freeing up potential second-chance opportunities for Atlanta. The Mavericks also land in the bottom three in steals (6.3 per game) and blocked shots (3.7 per game), with opponents shooting 48.5% from the field against Dallas.

On the other end, the Hawks do a quality job in creating havoc. Atlanta forces 14.6 turnovers per game, including 7.9 steals per contest. The Hawks also keep opponents off the free throw line, yielding only 22.5 attempts per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mavericks vs. Hawks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 247 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawks vs. Mavs, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mavs vs. Hawks spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 48-25 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.