A cross-conference tilt has the Dallas Mavericks (9-8) going on the road to play the Toronto Raptors (9-9) on Saturday evening. The Mavericks are currently on a two-game skid, dropping 125-112 to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Likewise, Toronto has lost two games in a row. On Wednesday, the Raptors lost 112-98 to the Brooklyn Nets. Guard Fred VanVleet (non-covid illness) is questionable, while Pascal Siakam (adductor) and forward Scottie Barnes (left knee sprain) are out for Toronto.

Mavericks vs. Raptors spread: Dallas -2.5

Mavericks vs. Raptors over/under: 215.5 points

Mavericks vs. Raptors money line: Dallas -140, Toronto +118

DAL: Over is 8-0 in Mavericks' last eight games following a straight-up loss

TOR: Raptors are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games playing on two days' rest

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is the centerpiece of the Dallas attack. Doncic impacts the game in so many different ways as he continues to improve. The three-time All-Star is the floor general for this group, constantly finding the open man. Doncic is also very creative with the ball in his hands. He knows how to break down the defense and get good looks at the rim. The 23-year-old leads the league in scoring (34) along with nine rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

Center Christian Wood has serious influence off the bench for Dallas. Wood has great length/height to go with nimble feet and fluid lateral movement. The UNLV product can spot up and knock down a jumper with ease. Wood averages 17.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. In his last game, he dropped 26 points and 12 boards.

Why the Raptors can cover

Forward O.G. Anunoby is one of the top defenders in the NBA. Anunoby has a combination of quick feet, explosiveness and long arms to help slow down opponents. The Indiana product is a great leaper and hits 3-pointers consistently. Anunoby averages 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and league-high 2.4 steals per game. On Nov. 16, he supplied 32 points and 10 rebounds.

Guard Gary Trent Jr. is a perimeter-scoring threat for Toronto. Trent Jr. owns a terrific shooting stroke with exceptional range. The Duke product has the bounce to slam it down with force in the paint. The 23-year-old logs 16.7 points per game. In his last game. Trent Jr. finished with 19 points, three assists, and three steals.

