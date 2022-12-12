The Dallas Mavericks (13-13) will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15) on Monday night. Dallas was riding a three-game winning streak last week before losing to Milwaukee and Chicago in its last two games. Oklahoma City has dropped back-to-back games to Memphis and Cleveland, and it is wrapping up a five-game road trip.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 229.5.

Mavericks vs. Thunder spread: Mavericks -8.5

Mavericks vs. Thunder over/under: 229.5 points

Mavericks vs. Thunder money line: Dallas -345, Oklahoma City +270

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas signed veteran guard Kemba Walker at the end of November, and he made his debut against Chicago on Saturday. Walker scored eight points, dished out five assists and grabbed two rebounds in nearly 20 minutes of action, so the four-time All-Star gives Dallas an additional weapon. Luka Doncic sat out against Chicago due to a right quadricep strain, but he is expected to return on Monday night.

Doncic had 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists against Oklahoma City at the end of October. The Thunder are wrapping up a season-long five-game road trip on Monday after losing their last two games. Dallas has won six of the last nine meetings between these teams and has covered the spread in seven of the last 10 head-to-head contests.

Why the Thunder can cover

These teams tend to play close games when they square off, with the last three meetings being decided by six points or fewer. Oklahoma City picked up a 117-111 win in the first meeting this season, overcoming Doncic's strong outing. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 38 points in that victory.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been among the best players in the NBA so far this season, averaging 30.8 points, 5.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. Dallas is coming off one of its worst outings of the year, getting blown out by Chicago in a 144-115 final. The Mavericks have not been a good betting option over the past month, covering the spread just five times in their last 20 games.

