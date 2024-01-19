Who's Playing
Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat
Current Records: Atlanta 17-23, Miami 24-17
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
What to Know
The Hawks have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kaseya Center. The Hawks might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 23 turnovers on Wednesday.
Last Wednesday, not to be outdone by Orlando, Atlanta got past Orlando on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Dejounte Murray with less than a second left in the fourth quarter.
The experts predicted a close game on Wednesday and a win for the Heat, but boy were they wrong. Their bruising 121-97 defeat to Toronto might stick with them for a while. The Heat's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
Atlanta's win bumped their record up to 17-23. As for Miami, their loss dropped their record down to 24-17.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Hawks are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.
Odds
Miami is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 226.5 points.
Series History
Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.
- Dec 22, 2023 - Miami 122 vs. Atlanta 113
- Nov 11, 2023 - Miami 117 vs. Atlanta 109
- Apr 11, 2023 - Atlanta 116 vs. Miami 105
- Mar 06, 2023 - Miami 130 vs. Atlanta 128
- Mar 04, 2023 - Miami 117 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 16, 2023 - Atlanta 121 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 27, 2022 - Miami 106 vs. Atlanta 98
- Apr 26, 2022 - Miami 97 vs. Atlanta 94
- Apr 24, 2022 - Miami 110 vs. Atlanta 86
- Apr 22, 2022 - Atlanta 111 vs. Miami 110