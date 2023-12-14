3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Heat and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 91-70 lead over the Hornets. This match looks nothing like the tight 116-114 margin from the Heat's win over the Hornets in their previous head-to-head on Monday.

If the Heat keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-10 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 7-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Charlotte 7-14, Miami 13-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Heat are 8-2 against the Hornets since October of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Miami Heat will be playing at home against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center.

On Monday, Miami had just enough and edged Charlotte out 116-114.

The Heat got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Duncan Robinson out in front who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jimmy Butler, who scored 23 points along with eight assists.

Miami's win bumped their record up to 13-10. As for Charlotte, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 7-14 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.1 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Heat came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hornets in their previous meeting on Monday, sneaking past 116-114. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Hornets' Terry Rozier, who shot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 34 points and 13 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Heat still be able to contain him? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Miami is a big 7.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 222 points.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.

Dec 11, 2023 - Miami 116 vs. Charlotte 114

Nov 14, 2023 - Miami 111 vs. Charlotte 105

Feb 25, 2023 - Charlotte 108 vs. Miami 103

Jan 29, 2023 - Charlotte 122 vs. Miami 117

Nov 12, 2022 - Miami 132 vs. Charlotte 115

Nov 10, 2022 - Miami 117 vs. Charlotte 112

Apr 05, 2022 - Miami 144 vs. Charlotte 115

Feb 17, 2022 - Miami 111 vs. Charlotte 107

Feb 05, 2022 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 86

Oct 29, 2021 - Miami 114 vs. Charlotte 99

Injury Report for the Heat

Josh Richardson: out (Head)

Dru Smith: out (Knee)

Bam Adebayo: out (Hip)

Tyler Herro: out (Ankle)

Haywood Highsmith: out (Back)

Injury Report for the Hornets