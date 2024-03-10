Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Washington 10-53, Miami 35-28

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Monumental Sports Network

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $46.00

What to Know

The Heat will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Washington Wizards at 6:00 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center.

Last Friday, Miami couldn't handle the Thunder and fell 107-100. The Heat were up 47-33 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The Heat's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jaime Jaquez Jr., who scored 25 points along with three steals, and Jimmy Butler who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

The Wizards can finally bid farewell to their 16-game losing streak thanks to their game on Friday. They walked away with a 112-100 victory over Charlotte.

Among those leading the charge was Kyle Kuzma, who almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine assists.

Miami dropped their record down to 35-28 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 101.7 points per game. As for Washington, their win ended a 16-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-53.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Heat beat the Wizards 110-102 in their previous matchup back in February. Will the Heat repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a big 10.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 229 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.