"The Last Dance," the documentary that highlighted Michael Jordan's legendary career with Chicago Bulls, was one of the most popular television events of 2020. With that popularity came profit. Just in time for Thanksgiving, Jordan decided to give back and donate proceeds from the documentary to those in need.

MJ donated $2 million to Feeding America, a nonprofit organization of over 200 food banks that feeds more than 46 million people, the group announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Jordan reflected on the hardships many are facing this year amid the coronavirus pandemic:

"In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever to pause and give thanks. I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America's hungry."

Feeding America tweeted a thank you to Jordan, saying, "An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance Every action makes a difference."

They also encouraged others to help, adding, "Join Michael & visit http://FeedingAmerica.org/COVID19 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season."

Jordan's charitable efforts are lengthy, specifically this year. He has pledged to donate $100 million over the next ten years toward fighting racial injustice and opened a health care clinic in Charlotte, North Carolina to help those without healthcare.