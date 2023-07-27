The 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser that NBA legend Michael Jordan drove during the peak of his basketball career is up for grabs this week with an unexpected asking price of just $23 -- a nod to His Airness' jersey number. The estimated value of the car is $120,000 according to Whatnot, the livestream shopping platform responsible for the sale.

This Mercedes is a W140 S-Klasse coupe that Jordan owned from 1995 until 2003. It has a metallic navy blue exterior that looks almost black. The inside has dark gray leather seats, and there is a car phone that to this day still shows Jordan's name on the display.

The vehicle is one of several pieces of memorabilia selling for $23 at this year's National Sports Collectors Convention, which is taking place July 26-30 in Chicago. Those interested in Jordan's Mercedes have been instructed to go through the Whatnot app and join the drop. It's not going to be a regular auction, as Whatnot decided they will chose a winner who will then be invited to make the $23 transaction.

This is one of Jordan's most recognizable cars as it even appeared in an episode of the documentary series "The Last Dance." Jordan is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA and his memorabilia has sold for millions. Last September, the Chicago Bulls jersey he wore during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $10.1 million, making it the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia ever.

But for some reason, Jordan's vehicle hasn't been as easy to sell.

A few years ago, the car was sold on eBay for $202,200. Soon after it was listed on Bring a Trailer, an auction site that specializes in vintage and classic vehicles. According to AutoEvolution, the buyer at the time was not able to get enough cash on time so the car was still up for sale. Last year, the Mercedes-Benz was listed for $135,000 on Beverly Hills Car Club's official website.

However, an asking price of just $23 is well within most people's budgets, so Whatnot will likely not struggle to find a buyer.