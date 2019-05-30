Mike D'Antoni reportedly ends contract extension talks with Rockets, plans to complete final season of deal

Mike D'Antoni has ended his contract extension discussions with the Houston Rockets.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, D'Antoni will not continue his contract extension negotiations with the Rockets. The final year under his current deal is set to end after the 2019-20 season.

"Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni has ended talks with management about a contract extension, league sources told ESPN. D'Antoni plans to complete the final season of his deal in 2019-20, which could become a pathway to his own free agency the next year. D'Antoni's agent, Warren LeGarie, informed Rockets general manager Daryl Morey of the coach's decision on Thursday afternoon, sources said."

The problems with the negotiation process between both sides stems from the idea that the Rockets want to give D'Antoni an extension with performance-based incentives. In the case of D'Antoni, he doesn't seem to want earnings based upon how he performs moving forward, considering he's won a Coach of the Year award and has led Houston to a one Western Conference Finals appearance in his three years with the franchise.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle indicates that D'Antoni wanted to add just one year to his current deal.

Can confirm this. Will have more in a few minutes when I hang up the phone. D'Antoni will go into the final season of his contract, but indications are he is OK with that. He was willing to add just one year to his current deal. https://t.co/aai6v2CMjf — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) May 30, 2019

While the Rockets have had tremendous success under D'Antoni, they're a franchise that is currently in flux. Two key assistants, Jeff Bzdelik and Roy Rogers, were informed that they wouldn't be brought back for next season. Furthermore, the Rockets have made it clear that everyone, with the exception of James Harden, is on the trade block.

The Rockets' failure to eliminate the Golden State Warriors over the past two postseasons has led to this dysfunction. Despite the fact that James Harden is the reigning MVP -- and has a realistic shot to win his second-straight MVP this season -- the Rockets don't have a clear direction in where they're heading.

This is not an ideal spot for a franchise that was within one game of reaching the NBA Finals just a year ago.