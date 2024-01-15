3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Bucks and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 95-91 lead against the Kings.

If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 28-12 in no time. On the other hand, the Kings will have to make due with a 23-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Sacramento 23-15, Milwaukee 27-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.60

What to Know

The Bucks are 10-0 against the Kings since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Having just played yesterday, the Milwaukee Bucks will get right back to it and host the Sacramento Kings at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 14th at Fiserv Forum. The Kings took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bucks, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Bucks proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 129-118 win over Golden State. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bucks.

The Bucks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Khris Middleton out in front who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten assists. Damian Lillard was another key contributor, scoring 27 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a 129-127 finish the last time they played, the Kings and the 76ers decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Sacramento as they lost 112-93 to Philadelphia on Friday. The Kings were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 65-46.

Even though they lost, the Kings were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Milwaukee's victory bumped their record up to 27-12. As for Sacramento, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 23-15.

Going forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their 25th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-14 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bucks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 248 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won all of the games they've played against Sacramento in the last 6 years.