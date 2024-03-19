Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Denver 47-21, Minnesota 47-21

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $32.00

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Timberwolves are heading back home. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 p.m. ET on March 19th at Target Center. The Nuggets took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Timberwolves, who come in off a win.

On Monday, Minnesota beat the Jazz 114-104. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 0:52 mark of the first quarter, when the Timberwolves were facing a 35-19 deficit.

Anthony Edwards was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 32 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 25 or more points the last four times he's played. Less helpful for the Timberwolves was Mike Conley's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, the Nuggets' good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They lost 107-105 to Dallas on a last-minute shot From Kyrie Irving. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Nuggets were the slight favorite coming in.

The Nuggets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Mavericks pulled down 21 offensive rebounds.

Minnesota's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 47-21. As for Denver, their loss ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 47-21.

Tuesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Timberwolves haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Timberwolves took their win against the Nuggets when the teams last played back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 110-89. With the Timberwolves ahead 63-44 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

Denver is a big 7.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 4-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.