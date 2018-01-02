NBA 2017: Watch Grizzlies vs. Clippers online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Clippers



Date: Tuesday, Jan. 2



Tuesday, Jan. 2 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Follow: GameTracker



Odds and analysis

Analysis

The Grizzlies and Clippers had a pretty good rivalry going for a few seasons, but things are different now. Zach Randolph, Tony Allen, and Chris Paul are no longer on their respective teams, and instead of a potential playoff preview, these are two of the most disappointing teams in the league.

Playoff mainstays in recent seasons, it seems highly unlikely they'll both make another trip to the postseason. Now just 12-25, the Grizzlies are tanking, whether they want to or not. Meanwhile, the Clippers have started to turn things around lately, but even with a three-game winning streak, they're still just ninth in the West.

Blake Griffin's return has boosted the Clippers and should bring some added excitement to Tuesday night's matchup. Hopefully this contest will be as exciting as their game last month, when the Grizzlies squeaked out a 115-112 victory in Memphis a few days before Christmas.