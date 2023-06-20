The 2023 NBA playoffs are over. And while fans will have to wait until July to see where the big-name free agents wind up, there has been plenty of movement on the coaching front in last few weeks. Five teams have hired new coaches in the last few weeks, and all 30 jobs are again filled. The Raptors, who hired Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic, were the final team to fill their vacancy.

The Suns, Bucks, Pistons and 76ers have landed their new coaches with Frank Vogel winding up in Phoenix, Adrian Griffin heading to Milwaukee, Monty Williams landing in Detroit and Nick Nurse going to Philadelphia. Notable names like Mike Budenholzer and Doc Rivers remain coaching free agents.

As the majority of the league turns its attention to the 2023-24 season, we're keeping track of the sideline movement. Follow along below with our coaching tracker.

NBA head coaching tracker