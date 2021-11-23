Nikola Jokic's status for Denver is up in the air tonight against Portland as he continues to recover from a wrist injury that has kept him out for the past two games. When the Nuggets played Denver on November 14, Jokic put up 28 points with nine rebounds and nine assists to finish as the highest-scoring center on DraftKings and second-highest on FanDuel. Should he miss another game on Tuesday, Portland center Jusuf Nurkic may be the name to target in the NBA DFS player pool.

Denver has allowed the most points in the paint in the NBA over its last three games. On November 17, against a Chicago team that is also dealing with a depleted front court, Nurkic had Portland's highest offensive usage rate at 30.1 percent and finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Denver's perimeter defense has remained tough in Jokic's absence (31.3 opponent three-point percentage), so Jurkic could be the focal point of the Trail Blazers' game plan on offense. But before deciding on your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure listed Philadelphia center Andre Drummond as part of his NBA DFS player pool on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: With Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols) out of the lineup, Drummond finished with 23 rebounds, nine points and three blocks to return 49.25 points on DraftKings and 51.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Lakers forward Anthony Davis at $10,900 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel. Davis has seemingly been on the injury report all year for the Lakers, but continues to put up big numbers. Against Detroit on Sunday, Davis had 30 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. In his prior game against Boston, Davis finished with 31 points and three blocks.

LeBron James will be out of the lineup against the New York Knicks on Tuesday following his confrontation with Isaiah Stewart on Sunday. When James was out for two games at the beginning of the season (ankle), Davis averaged 32.5 points and 12.5 rebounds with two blocks against the Spurs and Thunder. When James was out for a longer spell from November 4 to November 17 (abdomen), he averaged 22.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Davis played just one game against New York last season and scored 20 points with six rebounds and four assists.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Portland guard Damian Lillard at $8,800 on FanDuel and $9,600 on DraftKings. Lillard is coming off of his biggest game of the season, when he scored 39 points with seven assists and three blocks in a win against Philadelphia. The Blazers take on Denver on Tuesday, but the only game that Lillard missed this season (abdomen) was in Portland's previous game against the Nuggets.

In the three games since his return, Lillard has averaged 28.3 points and 8.3 assists. In three games against Denver last season, Lillard averaged 23 points, but he also averaged 9.3 assists -- his fourth-highest mark against any single opponent. The Nuggets have allowed the fourth-most assists in the NBA to opponents over their last three games. Between Lillard's hot shooting, Jokic's questionable status and the Nuggets propensity to allow assists, the Blazers superstar should deliver yet again.

