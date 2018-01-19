NBA DFS for January 19: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Friday, January 19, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure was all over Cavs point guard Isaiah Thomas as a value pick at $5,700 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Thomas had his best game in a Cleveland uniform, scoring 21 points and dishing out four assists -- returning a season-high 36.25 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.



For Friday, McClure is all over Heat small forward Josh Richardson as a value pick at $6,000 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings.



After a slower start to the year, Richardson has become one of the steadiest players in the league in recent weeks. He's scored double-digit points in all but two games in December and January and he regularly puts up multiple assists, rebounds, steals and blocks, making him a strong DFS option.



He's a virtual lock to go for at least 25 DK points, and when he gets a favorable matchup like he has tonight against the Brooklyn Nets, he can easily go for 30-40. His price, however, remains affordable, so lock him in at a discounted rate while you still can.



If you roster Richardson, you'll still have plenty of salary cap room for a big star like Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who is $10,000 on FanDuel and $9,500 on DraftKings. Jokic is a double-double machine who is averaging 16.2 points and 10.2 rebounds.



He's just a few days removed from going off against Dallas on a night where he piled up a whopping 67 DK points thanks to 29 points and 18 rebounds. He has a chance to go off again on Friday against a Phoenix Suns team that is dead-last in scoring defense, giving up 112.4 points per game.



McClure is also targeting another star who is affordably-priced, but has an upside of well over 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel because of a dream matchup. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.