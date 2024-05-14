The series heads back to Madison Square Garden as the No. 2 seed New York Knicks host the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers on Tuesday in the Eastern Conference semifinals. After the Knicks gained a 2-0 edge over the Pacers, the series changed in Indiana. The Pacers won both games at home to even the series at 2-2. In Game 4, Indiana blew out New York 121-89. Forward OG Anunoby (hamstring) is out for the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Pacers spread: New York -2.5

Knicks vs. Pacers over/under: 215.5 points

Knicks vs. Pacers money line: New York -139, Indiana +119

IND: The Pacers have hit the 4Q Under in 45 of their last 66 games.

NY: The Knicks are 49-42 against the spread this season.

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson has been a high-level player for New York all season long. Brunson has a clean jumper with a knack for drawing contact. His vision is superb to get his teammates involved. The Villanova product leads the team in scoring (32.9) and assists (7.6) in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In Game 3, Brunson totaled 26 points and six assists.

Guard Donte DiVincenzo gives the Knicks a smooth perimeter asset who can put the ball on the floor to attack the rim. The 27-year-old gets out in transition and owns a high basketball IQ. He averages 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in the postseason. He's tallied 25 or more points in three matchups this series. In Game 3, DiVincenzo dropped 35 points, three rebounds and went 7-of-11 from downtown.

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam is a smooth scorer in the frontcourt. Siakam fearlessly attacks the rim and has the strength to absorb contact in the lane. The former San Diego State standout logs 20.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In Game 3, Siakam notched 26 points and seven boards.

Guard Tyrese Haliburton (questionable, back/ankle) is a floor general. Haliburton has outstanding vision as a passer and does a tremendous job pushing the pace. The 24-year-old can create his own shot and has impressive shooting range. He leads the team in assists (8.5) and steals (1.2) with 19.1 points per game. In his last outing, Haliburton had 20 points, six boards and five assists.

