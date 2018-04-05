NBA DFS: Jabari Parker and top picks for April 5 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Thursday, April 5, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Wednesday, McClure rostered Magic guard Shelvin Mack as a value play at $4,300 on DraftKings. The result: Mack recorded 13 points, nine assists and three rebounds, returning 30.25 DFS points -- his third-best performance of the entire season.

For Thursday's slate, McClure is all over Trail Blazers guard Shabazz Napier, who is an extreme bargain at $3,600 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings.

Damian Lillard (ankle) is day-to-day, but isn't expected to play on Thursday evening against Houston. That'll give Napier extended minutes in what should be a competitive, up-tempo contest.

Napier came off the bench and recorded 13 points and four assists after Lillard left the game against Dallas earlier this week. He could easily push for 25 of 30 DFS points tonight, just like he did multiple times when filling in for Lillard earlier in the year.

Another player McClure is all over: Bucks forward Jabari Parker, who is $5,500 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.

Parker has been performing well above his season averages in the last five games, scoring 14.2 points and grabbing 4.8 rebounds per contest during that span as Milwaukee battles for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks enter Thursday with a playoff spot secured, but with the ability to move up as high as the No. 6 seed. That means they'll look to pour it on a hapless Brooklyn squad that gives up 110.6 points per game and has nothing to play for this evening. Expect Parker to put up big numbers at a very affordable price in this matchup.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up insane numbers who has a nice matchup tonight. The stars are aligning for him to score 60, even 70 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing

