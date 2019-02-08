NBA DFS: Julius Randle and top picks for Feb. 8 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

NBA DFS players have plenty to evaluate before locking in any lineups for the main slate on Friday, Feb. 8, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. With the NBA trade deadline hitting on Thursday, numerous deals shook up rosters around the league. Some of those new acquisitions will be in lineups on Friday evening, but others will need a little more time. Before entering an NBA DFS tournament such as the $360K NBA Shot on FanDuel or the $400K Micro-Max Finale on DraftKings, first check out the top NBA DFS picks from Mike McClure. He's evaluated every single NBA trade and each game on Friday evening and is revealing his optimal lineups and advice over at SportsLine.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Friday's slate, McClure is banking on Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe at $7,800 on FanDuel and $6,700 on DraftKings. Bledsoe has recorded over 40 points in three straight games on FanDuel, including a 50.7-point outburst against Washington in his last outing. He's getting it done in virtually every major statistical category including points, rebounds, assists and steals. He's averaging 3.3 steals per game over his five outings, so he's a top NBA DFS pick that can provide big numbers on both ends of the floor.

Part of McClure's Friday NBA DFS strategy also includes targeting Pelicans forward Julius Randle ($8,300 on FanDuel, $8,000 on DraftKings), who should see big minutes after Nikola Mirotic was traded this week. New Orleans takes on the Timberwolves on Friday in what Vegas expects to be the highest-scoring game of the evening (Over-Under of 233.5 points), so Randle should have plenty of opportunities to return value.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.

