The 2023 NBA playoffs will continue on Sunday with a pair of Game 4 matchups. The 76ers are set to host the Celtics at 3:30 p.m. ET and the Suns host the Nuggets at 8 p.m. Denver and Boston both hold 2-1 lead in their respective battles, but are at risk of losing momentum if they head home with the series tied. Nikola Jokic will look to stop the Suns in their tracks and will also be a popular option in NBA DFS lineups following a massive performance in a Game 3 loss on Friday.

The two-time NBA MVP had 30 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists to return 80.75 points on DraftKings and 72.9 points on FanDuel.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Lakers PF/C Anthony Davis in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Davis had 25 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocked shots to return 59.75 points on DraftKings and 63.1 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, May 7

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics guard Marcus Smart ($5,100 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel). Last year's NBA Defensive Player of the Year averaged 11.5 points, 6.3 assists, 3.1 rebonds and 1.5 steals during the regular season, but he's taken on a significantly more active role as a scorer during the postseason.

So far during the 2023 NBA playoffs, Smart is averaging 15.8 points, 4.9 assists. 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals, while shooting 47.7% from the floor and 35.2% from the 3-point line. He's gotten up at least a dozen shots in three of his last four games and his defensive performances should help anchor his NBA DFS value on Sunday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns guard Devin Booker ($10,000 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel). Booker is coming off a massive performance in Game 3, recording 47 points, nine assists, six rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot to return 77 points on DraftKings and 76.7 on FanDuel.

He's now averaging 36.9 points, 6.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds during the 2023 NBA playoffs. He's shooting a staggering 60.2% from the floor and 48.9% from the 3-point line. With the Suns still facing a 2-1 deficit in the series and likely without Chris Paul again on Sunday night, Booker will have to continue carrying the franchise along with Kevin Durant to drag Phoenix back into the fight.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, May 7

