NBA Draft 2018: Lakers and Sixers reportedly trade second-round picks

The 2018 NBA Draft is still about 12 hours away, but we've already had our first trade. Don't get too excited, though, it's not exactly a big one. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to swap second-round picks.

The Lakers will get the No. 39 overall pick in this year's draft, and send their 2019 second-round pick and cash to the Sixers.

The Lakers have acquired the 39th pick in Thursday’s Draft from the 76ers, league source tells ESPN. Lakers will send Philly its 2019 second round pick via Bulls and cash. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2018

Teams make minor deals like this all the time. Sometimes we remember them if one of the picks ends up turning into a nice player, but most of the time they're just footnotes.

Adding a second-round pick that could make the roster might be helpful for the Lakers this season depending on what happens in free agency. If they do end up acquiring two max contracts, then having a low-cost second-round pick on the roster could help them a bit salary cap wise. But that's all dependent on a number of things falling into place.

Most likely, no one will remember this deal happened in a few years.