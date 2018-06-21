NBA Draft 2018: Lakers and Sixers reportedly trade second-round picks
The Lakers sent their 2019 second-round pick in exchange for the No. 39 overall pick this year
The 2018 NBA Draft is still about 12 hours away, but we've already had our first trade. Don't get too excited, though, it's not exactly a big one. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to swap second-round picks.
The Lakers will get the No. 39 overall pick in this year's draft, and send their 2019 second-round pick and cash to the Sixers.
Teams make minor deals like this all the time. Sometimes we remember them if one of the picks ends up turning into a nice player, but most of the time they're just footnotes.
Adding a second-round pick that could make the roster might be helpful for the Lakers this season depending on what happens in free agency. If they do end up acquiring two max contracts, then having a low-cost second-round pick on the roster could help them a bit salary cap wise. But that's all dependent on a number of things falling into place.
Most likely, no one will remember this deal happened in a few years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marvin Bagley III drops rap track
The projected top-five pick is setting foot in the entertainment biz before setting foot on...
-
Grade the trade: Howard to the Nets
The eight-time All-Star is heading to his sixth different NBA team
-
How teams would improve with LeBron
We ran simulations with all of the NBA teams vying for James to see how much they would im...
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names available this offseason
-
BIG3 rosters, schedule, how to watch
Players such as Amar'e Stoudemire, Metta World Peace and Baron Davis have signed on for the...
-
NBA award picks 2017-18
Our NBA experts share their picks for every major award this season