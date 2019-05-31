NBA Finals 2019: Drake trolls Warriors by wearing Dell Curry Raptors jersey to Game 1

Drake has had no problem making himself a storyline throughout the NBA playoffs.

With the NBA Finals set to begin in Toronto on Thursday, Drake made sure that his trolling game was at an all-time high. The rapper arrived at Game 1 in a Toronto Raptors Dell Curry jersey.

Drake is ready for Game 1 in a throwback Dell Curry Raptors jersey #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/J8py46P8Qm — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) May 31, 2019

Of course, Curry is the father of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Dell played for the Raptors during his final three NBA seasons from 1999 to 2002.

Another interesting angle to the trolling is the fact that Drake has tattoos that honor Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Drake has a tattoo that reads "No. 30 Gifted," and one that reads "No. 35 Snipe" on his left arm.

Of course, it's not going to be a question who Drake will be rooting for when the NBA Finals get underway. After all, Drake even serves as the Global Ambassador for the franchise and has been on the sidelines throughout Toronto's playoff run.

The NBA has spoken with the Raptors about Drake's sideline antics and even gave head coach Nick Nurse a shoulder massage during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Milwaukee Bucks.