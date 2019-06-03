NBA Finals 2019: Fan sets record by paying over $100K for courtside seats to Game 4 at Oracle Arena, per report

One pair of fans must really want to watch the Golden State Warriors face the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals in what will be one of the final games played at Oracle Arena.

With the Warriors scheduled to host the Raptors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, a customer has set a new record for a per-seat purchase by paying $50,507.50 each for two seats totaling $101,015, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.

A new per seat record has been set for the NBA Finals. A person paid $50,507.50 PER SEAT on the @warriors website for two courtside seats ($101,015 total) to Game 4. pic.twitter.com/XvW50etv8p — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 2, 2019

With Game 4 of the NBA Finals potentially the last home game of the series for the Warriors -- the Raptors currently lead the series 1-0 and Game 5 will take place at Scotiabank Arena -- this fan clearly went all-in for these seats.

It's worth noting that this is likely a record purchase per seat through a team's official website. During the 2017 Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, somebody paid $133,000 total for two seats for Game 5 at Oracle Arena. As noted in this article by USA Today Sports, service fees were nearly $10,000 per ticket, more than three times the face value of the tickets ($3,000). In other words, the tickets sold for roughly $113,000, meaning that each ticket was sold for roughly just under $57,000 each.

Nonetheless, with the Warriors playing potentially their last-ever home game at Oracle Arena in Game 4 -- they will move to the newly-built Chase Center for the 2019-20 season -- the face value of the Warriors' home games during the NBA Finals will be higher than ever before.