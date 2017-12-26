NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Bulls take down Giannis, Bucks
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from Tuesday's NBA games
There's no Christmas hangover for the NBA, as teams get right back into action on Tuesday. We have all the latest scores, highlights and updates from an eight-game slate.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Dec. 26
All times Eastern
- Dallas Mavericks 98, Toronto Raptors 93 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 107, Indiana Pacers 83 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 107, Orlando Magic 89 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 115, Milwaukee Bucks 106 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Greek Freak not enough to beat Bulls
Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence and put up 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists, but it wasn't enough to overcome the resurgent Bulls. Kris Dunn led the way for Chicago with 20 points, 12 assists and four steals, plus a late bucket to help seal the victory.
Giannis with some crazy passes
Go ahead and try to describe what Giannis Antetokounmpo did on this play to find Eric Bledsoe for the wide-open jumper. It defies all logic.
And if that weren't enough, later Giannis threw this beautiful pass ... while sitting on the floor.
Harris gets off to a scorching start
What most people consider a whole game's worth of production, Tobias Harris did in the first quarter. He had 21 points and made five 3-pointers in the first frame alone.
And-ones
- The Bucks are reportedly looking to trade for one of the Warriors' surplus big men, namely Zaza Pachulia or JaVale McGee.
- Cavs guard Isaiah Thomas said he's sick of reporters bringing up the trade that sent him from the Celtics to Cleveland.
-
Rivers: Griffin could return soon
Griffin's original timeline said he could be out until the end of January with a knee inju...
-
NBA: Refs missed Durant fouls on LeBron
The league said Durant fouled LeBron three times in the final 72 seconds of the Warriors'...
-
Latest Steph Curry ankle injury updates
Curry is participating in modified on-court scrimmage sessions to build up his tolerance
-
Isaiah Thomas doesn't want to talk trade
Thomas took to Twitter to tell reporters to stop mentioning the trade that sent him to Cle...
-
Time for a LeBron-Durant 1-on-1 game?
There's only one way to settle this debate -- on the court
-
NBA pick from model on 46-22 heater
SportsLine's Projection Model releases strong pick on Kings-Clippers
Add a Comment