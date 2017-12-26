NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Bulls take down Giannis, Bucks

There's no Christmas hangover for the NBA, as teams get right back into action on Tuesday. We have all the latest scores, highlights and updates from an eight-game slate.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Dec. 26

All times Eastern

Dallas Mavericks 98, Toronto Raptors 93 (Box Score)



Detroit Pistons 107, Indiana Pacers 83 (Box Score)



Miami Heat 107, Orlando Magic 89 (Box Score)



Chicago Bulls 115, Milwaukee Bucks 106 (Box Score)



Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)



Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)



Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)



Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)



Greek Freak not enough to beat Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence and put up 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists, but it wasn't enough to overcome the resurgent Bulls. Kris Dunn led the way for Chicago with 20 points, 12 assists and four steals, plus a late bucket to help seal the victory.

Giannis with some crazy passes

Go ahead and try to describe what Giannis Antetokounmpo did on this play to find Eric Bledsoe for the wide-open jumper. It defies all logic.

And if that weren't enough, later Giannis threw this beautiful pass ... while sitting on the floor.

Harris gets off to a scorching start

What most people consider a whole game's worth of production, Tobias Harris did in the first quarter. He had 21 points and made five 3-pointers in the first frame alone.

.@tobias31 drains 5👌s & drops 21 points in the 1st QTR vs. Pacers! 💰 pic.twitter.com/LfukVP8pzK — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 27, 2017

And-ones