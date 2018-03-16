NBA, league officials continue to feud over L2M reports; Mark Cuban weighs in
The Last Two Minute Report has created an ongoing rift between the league and their officials
Leagues tend to not have the best relationships with their officials. Who could forget the replacement refs that the NFL had to deal with in 2012? While the NBA tends to seemingly be ahead of the NFL in some departments, it still suffers some of the same problems. Namely, its relationship with officials can be strained at times.
One of the primary causes of that strain is the Last Two Minute, or L2M, report. The report was debuted in March 2015, for the sake of "transparency." The problems with this are two-fold. For starters, it doesn't change anything. Game results aren't going to be changed for any reason, even if a mistake was somehow made at the buzzer. Secondly, it just casts a false sense of doubt on late-game calls -- calls that can incorrectly be attributed to a team ultimately winning or losing.
Players have spoken out against the L2M report before. Draymond Green said they "make no sense" in December, because you can't replay portions of games. NBA officials concurred with the assessment, calling them "pointless."
L2M reports are back in the headlines once again, after a tweet came down saying that officials couldn't count to five -- which has been a point of contention in itself several times this season.
The officials responded to the tweet, saying that L2M reports do nothing but lead to media questioning how games are called down the stretch. Bear in mind, the officials will comment on anything related to reports in this way.
This was followed with the response that no one expects referees to be as accurate as stopwatches (although this isn't entirely true). The request was that five-second calls be electronically timed, much like other calls in their ilk.
The officials then diverted the conversation, saying that they weren't arguing with the media, but with L2M reports themselves.
Then things got really good. The NBA came in and refuted the officials' claim that those evaluating the calls weren't professionals, saying that those reviewing the calls were rating them under the same criteria as officials.
NBA officials went suspiciously quiet after that, but known pot-stirrer Mark Cuban had two words for the NBA.
That's such a delightfully vague, simplistic response to a pretty complex issue. Cuban is the annoying sibling that comes in while mom and dad are fighting and goes "yeah!"
This is one case where the players and officials seem to be in agreement. The NBA said in December that fouls were missed in the Christmas Day game between the Warriors and Cavaliers on Kevin Durant while guarding LeBron James, a year after Durant called the reports "bullshit" for an L2M report that said fouls were missed on the previous Christmas Day game.
It's not like everything is rosy between the two sides. There's been tension between players and officials for some time now, with the two sides going as far as having a meeting in February -- that stars didn't show up to.
It's been a bit of a mess, and the NBA has remained quiet, except to defend itself. Now that one of its owners is speaking out, even in such petty ways, it may be a bit of a rallying cry. Things certainly feel like they're coming to a head. The current CBA between officials and the NBA runs through 2022. If players continue to speak out, we may see it amended before then.
-
Doc calls officiating 'a complete joke'
Rivers was not happy with the free throw discrepancy on Thursday night against the Rockets...
-
LeBron misses fellow All-Star Love
As the Cavs continue to struggle, James can't wait to get Love back on the court
-
Report: Durant out Friday with sore ribs
Golden State will reportedly be down yet another star for Friday's game against the Kings
-
Schroder says Howard doesn't try hard
Schroder says Howard tends to play great against his former teams, and that's about it
-
WATCH: LeBron and Lue get in argument
Cleveland's superstar and coach got heated on the bench in a losing effort to the Blazers
-
Report: C's Smart to have thumb surgery
Marcus Smart isn't taking any chances with his thumb injury, but he could be back for the...