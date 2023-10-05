NBA legend Kevin Garnett, who has translated the intensity and charisma he displayed on the court to a successful media career, is helping to launch STR33T, a new 3x3 pro streetball league expected to begin play in early 2024. Garnett's sports venture arm, Big Ticket Sports, is partnering with Pro League Network to bring the vision to life.

The STR33T series will take place over four weeks, featuring men's, women's and co-ed teams with daily and season-long prize pools. Big Ticket Sports also owns and operates HoopItUp, a grassroots 3x3 basketball tour with millions of participants since its inception in 1989.

"HoopItUp is the leader in 3x3 and I'm excited to work with the PLN team to create a professional series with STR33T that gives the incredible 3x3 players a major platform to show what they can do to fans across the country," Garnett said.

Pro League Network looks to create engaging sports events for wagering purposes, making the 3x3 game quite appealing. Bettors can see results quickly, rather than waiting through the two or three hours that other major professional sports contests take.

"With the average 3x3 basketball game taking less than 20 minutes, we believe STR33T is tailormade for digital consumption and sports betting. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Bill, Mike and the PLN team on this dynamic venture," said George Daniel, CEO of Big Ticket Sports and HoopItUp.

The comparisons to Ice Cube's BIG3 are inevitable, but the leagues are very different. STR33T will play under FIBA 3x3 rules, which the audience may be familiar with after the sport made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, where the USA women's team (made up of WNBA players Jackie Young, Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum and Allisha Gray) took home the gold medal. Rather than former NBA players, STR33T will enlist 3x3 specialists looking to grow what has become one of the world's most popular versions of basketball.

"The fast-paced 3x3 games along with the raw and organic energy of streetball is going to be so exciting for these co-ed professional ballers," said PLN co-founders Bill Yucatonis and Mike Salvaris. "And to build it with an NBA legend and leader like KG is at a whole other level."