If you ask anyone in or around the NBA what the biggest problem facing the league is, there's a high probability that many of them will say load management. It's an issue that's been a topic of discussion around the NBA for years, and gets resurfaced every time a team rests star players. There hasn't been an adequate solution to resolve this issue, but the league has tried its hardest to prevent it from happening. First it was limiting the number of back-to-back games on the schedule, especially ahead of nationally televised matchups so that the biggest stars are playing in the marquee matchups. But that hasn't eradicated the issue.

Now, the league could be handing down harsher penalties for teams who decide to rest players in nationally televised games, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The league's Board of Governors is expected to to vote on Wednesday to approve the rule, which will see teams receiving hefty fines if they rest two star players in the same game or a nationally televised game.

Under this rule, a "star player" will be seen as anyone who has made an All-Star or All-NBA team in the past three seasons, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The fines will be as follows for each violation:

$100,000 for first violation

$250,000 for second violation

$1 million for any additional penalty

In theory this seems like a solid idea that could weed out some of the load management we've seen around the league, but there's always a loophole in rules like this. Instead of "rest" on injury reports surely we'll start to see minor injuries listed to give star players a night off. Unless the league can prove that those players aren't dealing with the injuries listed like a bruised hip or sore ankle, then it won't really solve anything. But from a financial standpoint, once a team reaches its third violation and has to start paying out $1 million going forward, then it could start to deter teams from resting players.

We'll have to see how seriously teams and players take this new rule this season, but it's clear that the league will try anything to avoid their top talent sitting out games, especially ones that are nationally televised.