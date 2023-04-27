Now that we're in the thick of the NBA playoffs, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Boston was ready to wrap this series up on Tuesday before getting outscored by 10 points in the fourth quarter. Trae Young gave their defense fits in the fourth quarter of Game 4 due to the drop coverage they played on his pick-and-rolls. These are correctable issues. If the Celtics can stay out of foul trouble and make the jumpers that their offense generates even at its worst, the talent gap between these two teams suggests that Boston should still have a meaningful edge. The Pick: Celtics -6.5

We've hit back-to-back overs in this series, but not under especially replicable circumstances. Game 4 featured 30 3-pointers and 49 free throws. The free throws were trimmed in Game 5, but the two teams combined to make 31 3-pointers. It just barely snuck above the Game 6 projected point total, and that was with Dejounte Murray, one of Atlanta's few reliable defenders, suspended for making contact with a referee. Eventually, Boston's No. 2 ranked defense is going to show up and finish this series up. I'd expect a lower-scoring Game 6 as a result. The Pick: Under 236

John Collins scored 18 total points in Games 2-4 of this series. He exploded for 22 in Game 5, but he needed to make four 3-pointers to get there. He shot just over 29% from deep this season and made four 3's only three times in the entire regular season. Those earlier games were a more accurate reflection of the trouble Boston's size gives him, especially when he shares the floor with Clint Capela or Onyeka Okongwu, who are both necessary defensively. Expect his scoring to regress back to the mean in Game 6. The Pick: Collins Under 10.5 Points