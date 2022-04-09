The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday to jump into the East's No. 7 seed, dropping Cleveland to No. 8. The Cavs are tied with the Nets and Brooklyn owns the tiebreaker.

Also in the East, Atlanta fell to Miami, dropping the Hawks to No. 9, tied with No. 10 Charlotte and one game back of Cleveland and Brooklyn. Scenarios for a three-way and a four-way tie still remains a possibility among the East play-in teams, which are outlined in each team's respective section.

In the West, the Utah Jazz blew another big lead on Friday, this time to Phoenix, and thus squandered an opportunity to lock up the No. 5 seed. Utah is now tied with the No. 6 Nuggets with one game each remaining (Utah owns tiebreaker).

We're going to be keeping close tabs on the playoff race with daily updates over the final weekend of the season. Below is where things stand entering play on Saturday, April 9.

Eastern Conference

1. Miami Heat

Miami has clinched the No. 1 seed.

Current first-round matchup: TBD (play-in results)

2. Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee beat Detroit on Friday and remains one game up on the No. 3 Celtics. The No. 4 Sixers can no longer pass Milwaukee, which owns a one-game lead with one to play and the tiebreaker secured.

If the Bucks and the Celtics end up in a tie, the Celtics -- assuming they stay ahead of Philadelphia for the Atlantic division crown -- will have the edge by way of a fourth tiebreaker.

It goes like this: Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker, and the Boston-Milwaukee season series is tied 2-2. The next tiebreaker goes to a division winner, but at present, both Boston and Milwaukee would be division winners. So it then goes to the conference record: Boston will finish 33-19 against the East, while the Bucks are currently 33-18 with one Eastern Conference opponent left on their schedule (Cleveland). If Milwaukee beats Cleveland, there won't be a tiebreaker because it will boast a better record than Boston. If Milwaukee loses to Cleveland and Boston beats Memphis, both the Bucks and Celtics would finish with a 33-19 record against the East.

Which would take it to the fourth tiebreaker: Record against Eastern Conference playoffs teams, and here's where Boston has already clinched with a mark of 20-13 over Milwaukee's 17-15 record, pending its final game against Cleveland.

Projected seed: 2



2 Current first-round matchup: Nets vs. Cavaliers play-in winner

Nets vs. Cavaliers play-in winner Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Boston: Boston has clinched via record vs. East playoff teams (see above for scenario)

Boston has clinched via record vs. East playoff teams Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Philadelphia: Bucks have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage

3. Boston Celtics

The Celtics are one game back of the Bucks with one game remaining (at Memphis). If the Bucks lose their final game to Cleveland and Boston beats Memphis, then Boston and Milwaukee would finish tied with a 51-31 record. If the Bucks and Celtics indeed finish tied, kindly scroll up to the Milwaukee section, where the complicated tiebreaker scenario is detailed.

The Celtics are also tied in the loss column with the No. 4 Sixers but have clinched the tiebreaker by way of a better Atlantic division record (season series tied 2-2). For Philly to pass Boston, it has to finish a game ahead, requiring a Boston loss at Memphis and two Philly wins over Indiana and Detroit.

In the case of a three-way tie between Milwaukee, Boston and Philadelphia, which remains a possibility, the tiebreaker criteria is to recognize division winners first, which would remove Philadelphia from the equation as Boston would win the Atlantic division via a better division record. Then it would be down to Milwaukee and Boston as division winners, which sends it back to a straight two-team tiebreaker. And as we just went over, Boston would win that tiebreaker via record against East playoff teams, leaving Boston No. 2, Milwaukee No. 3 and Philadelphia No. 4.

Projected seed: 3



3 Current first-round matchup: Bulls

Bulls Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Milwaukee: Celtics lead season series 2-1 with one game remaining

Celtics lead season series 2-1 with one game remaining Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Philadelphia: Celtics have clinched via Atlantic division record (head-to-head tied 2-2)

4. Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers are tied in the loss column with the No. 3 Celtics and are one back of the No. 2 Bucks. The Sixers have to finish 2-0 and the Bucks have to finish 0-2 for Philly to pass Milwaukee (Bucks own tiebreaker).

If Philly ends up tied with Boston, the Celtics have clinched the tiebreaker by way of a better Atlantic division record (season series tied 2-2). The Sixers can still fall to No. 5 if they lose their final two (vs. Indiana and Detroit) and Toronto wins its final game against the Knicks, as that would leave the Sixers and Raptors with identical 49-33 records and Toronto owns the tiebreaker.

Projected seed: 4



4 Current first-round matchup: Raptors

Raptors Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Boston: Boston has clinched via Atlantic division record

Boston has clinched via Atlantic division record Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Milwaukee: Bucks have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage

Bucks have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Toronto: Raptors have clinched via 3-1 head-to-head advantage

5. Toronto Raptors

The Raptors have clinched at least the No. 5 seed, and case rise to the No. 4 seed if they win their final game against the Knicks and the Sixers lose the final two games (vs. Indiana and Detroit).

Projected seed: 5



5 Current play-in matchup: 76ers

76ers Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Philadelphia: Raptors lead season series 2-1 with one head-to-head remaining

6. Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are locked into the No. 6 seed.

Projected seed: 6



6 Current first-round matchup: Bucks

matchup: Bucks Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Toronto: Chicago has clinched the tiebreaker via 3-1 head-to-head advantage

Current play-in teams

7. Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn defeated the Cavs on Friday to jump into the No. 7 seed. The Nets are tied with Cleveland and own the tiebreaker. Each team has one game remaining. If the Nets beat Indiana on Sunday or if the Cavs and Hornets both lose their final game, the Nets will be the No. 7 seed.

Below would be the tiebreaker finishing order for all possible three-team play-in ties involving Brooklyn:

Nets-Hawks-Cavs



Nets-Hornets-Cavs



Hornets-Nets-Hawks



In the case of a four-team tie between Brooklyn, Cleveland, Atlanta and Charlotte, the finishing order would be: No. 7 Brooklyn, No. 8 Atlanta, No. 9 Charlotte, No. 10 Cleveland via head-to-head records among all teams involved

Projected seed: 7



7 Current play-in matchup: Cavaliers

Cavaliers Two-team tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Cleveland: Nets have clinched via 3-1 head-to-head advantage

Nets have clinched via 3-1 head-to-head advantage Two-team tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Atlanta: Nets have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage

Nets have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage Two-team tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Charlotte: Hornets have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage

8. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers fell to No. 8 on Friday with their loss to Brooklyn. Cleveland remains tied with the Nets, but Brooklyn owns the tiebreaker. The Cavs can still finish as No. 7 if Brooklyn loses its final game to Indiana and Cleveland beats Milwaukee on Sunday.

Cleveland can fall to No. 9 if it loses its final game and Atlanta, which trails the Cavs by one game, wins its final game (Atlanta owns tiebreaker). Cleveland can fall to No. 10 if it loses its final game and Charlotte wins its final game.

Below would be the tiebreaker finishing order for all possible three-team play-in ties involving Cleveland:

Nets-Hawks-Cavs



Nets-Hornets-Cavs



Hawks-Hornets-Cavs



In the case of a four-team tie between Brooklyn, Cleveland, Atlanta and Charlotte, the finishing order would be: No. 7 Brooklyn, No. 8 Atlanta, No. 9 Charlotte, No. 10 Cleveland via head-to-head records among all teams involved

Projected seed: 8



8 Current play-in matchup: Nets

Nets Two-team tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Brooklyn: Nets lead season series 2-1 with one matchup remaining

Nets lead season series 2-1 with one matchup remaining Two-team tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Atlanta: Hawks have clinched via 3-1 head-to-head advantage

Hawks have clinched via 3-1 head-to-head advantage Two-team tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Charlotte: Cavs have clinched via record vs. East playoff teams

9. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are tied with the No. 10 Hornets and one back of No. 8 Cleveland and No. 7 Brooklyn with one to play.

Below would be the tiebreaker finishing order for all possible three-team play-in ties involving Atlanta:

Nets-Hawks-Cavs

Hawks-Hornets-Cavs

Hornets-Nets-Hawks

In the case of a four-team tie between Brooklyn, Cleveland, Atlanta and Charlotte, the finishing order would be: No. 7 Brooklyn, No. 8 Atlanta, No. 9 Charlotte, No. 10 Cleveland via head-to-head records among all teams involved

Projected seed: 9



9 Current play-in matchup: Cavs

Cavs Two-team tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Brooklyn: Nets have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage

Nets have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage Two-team tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Cleveland: Atlanta has clinched via 3-1 head-to-head advantage

Atlanta has clinched via 3-1 head-to-head advantage Two-team tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Charlotte: Atlanta has clinched via Southeast division record

10. Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are tied with the No. Hawks and one back of the No. 8 Cavs and No. 7 Nets win one game remaining.

Below would be the tiebreaker finishing order for all possible three-team play-in ties involving Charlotte:

Nets-Hornets-Cavs

Hawks-Hornets-Cavs

Hornets-Nets-Hawks

In the case of a four-team tie between Brooklyn, Cleveland, Atlanta and Charlotte, the finishing order would be: No. 7 Brooklyn, No. 8 Atlanta, No. 9 Charlotte, No. 10 Cleveland via head-to-head records among all teams involved

Projected seed: 10



10 Current play-in matchup: Nets



Nets Two-team tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Brooklyn: Hornets have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage

Hornets have clinched via 2-1 head-to-head advantage Two-team tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Cleveland: Cavs currently own via conference record (season series tied 2-2)

Cavs currently own via conference record (season series tied 2-2) Two-team tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Atlanta: Atlanta has clinched via Southeast division record (season series tied 2-2)

Western Conference

1. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix has clinched the No. 1 overall seed.

Current first-round matchup: TBD (play-in results)

2. Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have clinched the No. 2 seed.

Current first-round matchup: Timberwolves vs. Clippers play-in winner

3. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors, who have clinched a top-four seed, remain one game up on No. 4 Dallas in the loss column with two to play (at San Antonio and at New Orleans). Dallas, which beat Portland on Friday, has one game left (vs. San Antonio). Dallas has the tiebreaker.

Projected seed: 3

3 Current first-round matchup: Nuggets

Nuggets Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Mavericks: Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage

4. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas beat Portland on Friday but remains one game back of No. 3 Golden State in the loss column with one game left (vs. San Antonio). Dallas has the tiebreaker. The Mavericks have clinched a top-four seed.

Projected seed: 4



4 Current first-round matchup: Jazz



Jazz Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Warriors: Dallas has clinched with a 3-1 head-to-head advantage



5. Utah Jazz

The Jazz blew another big lead on Friday, this time to Phoenix, and in doing so blew a chance to lock up the No. 5 seed. Now Utah is tied with the Nuggets (Utah has tiebreaker) with one game each remaining.

Current first-round matchup: Mavericks

Mavericks Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Nuggets: Jazz have clinched with a 4-0 head-to-head advantage

6. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are tied with No. 5 Utah (Utah has tiebreaker) with one game each remaining.

Projected seed: 5



5 Current play-in matchup: Warriors

Warriors Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Jazz: Utah has clinched with 4-0 head-to-head advantage

Play-in teams

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are locked into the No. 7 seed.

Play-in matchup: Clippers

8. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are locked into the No. 8 seed.

Play-in matchup: Timberwolves

9. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans lead the No. 10 Spurs by two games with two to play (Spurs have the tiebreaker). New Orleans cannot finish any higher than the No. 9 seed.

Projected seed: 9



9 Current play-in matchup: Spurs



Spurs Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Spurs: San Antonio has clinched via 3-1 head-to-head advantage

10. San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have clinched a play-in berth. The Spurs can mathematically catch the No. 9 Pelicans, whom they trail by two games with two remaining for each and the tiebreaker in hand. The Spurs can't finish any higher than the No. 9 seed.