NBA Playoffs 2018: Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry refuse to talk about 2016 in press conference
The two Warriors stars met in the playoffs that year and neither had great results
Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were rivals before they were teammates. During the 2016 NBA playoffs, Curry's Warriors faced Durant's Thunder in Western Conference finals. Oklahoma City had a 3-1 series lead before losing Game 5 in Oakland, but the Thunder had their chance to eliminate the Warriors in Game 6 at home.
That's when Curry and Klay Thompson exploded with a combined 72 points to win the game, then Game 7 and the series. Durant would then join up with the Warriors as a free agent the following summer. And all that would set up a strikingly similar situation Saturday night, when the Warriors used Curry and Thompson's big-time production (64 points this time) to stave off elimination in Game 6 vs. the Rockets.
Janie McCauley of the Associated Press, perhaps seeing the similarities, asked Durant and Curry if they could recall that infamous series. Neither of them wanted to talk about it.
You can hear the two begging to not have to answer the question before it's even been asked. They remember the pain of 2016 -- Curry's came in an NBA Finals collapse -- all too well even with their success together. Some wounds heal over time, but some never heal at all. The 2016 postseason will be a wound that never heals for them.
