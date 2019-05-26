NBA Playoffs 2019: Kawhi Leonard, Raptors defeat Bucks 4-2 in Eastern Conference finals
The second-seeded Raptors won four straight games to eliminate the Bucks
The Toronto Raptors made history on Saturday night with their 100-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. With the win, the Raptors closed out the series, 4-2, and are on to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.
Kawhi Leonard continued his postseason brilliance, finishing with 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists to go along with his elite defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fred VanVleet, meanwhile, continued to step up off the bench since the birth of his son and chipped in 14 points thanks to four more 3-pointers.
The Bucks got off to tremendous starts in both halves of Game 6, just as they did in Game 5. But once again, they couldn't withstand the Raptors for a full 48 minutes. Toronto battled back from 15-point deficits in both halves to secure the victory on Saturday night.
The Greek Freak once again struggled to figure out the Raptors' defense, finishing with a solid 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, but it was not anywhere near enough. Once up 2-0 in the series, the Bucks lost four straight, which was their longest losing streak all season.
Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals is set for Thursday night in Toronto.
Playoff series schedule, results (Raptors win series, 4-2)
- Game 1: Bucks 108, Raptors 100 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Bucks 125, Raptors 103 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Raptors 118, Bucks 112 -- 2OT (Box Score)
- Game 4: Raptors 120, Bucks 102 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Raptors 105, Bucks 99 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Raptors 100, Bucks 94 (Box Score)
2019 Playoff Bracket
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
A look at every series in the NBA postseason
-
Raptors win series with Game 6 victory
Leonard finished with 27 points and 17 rebounds to lead Toronto to the NBA Finals
-
Union-Wade dishes on Dwyane's retirement
Wade retired this season after an incredible career
-
Game 6: Bucks vs Raptors odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Bucks vs. Raptors game 10,000 ti...
-
2019 NBA playoffs expert brackets
Our NBA experts predict the winner of every playoff round, all the way through the Finals
-
NBA Playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the complete schedule and results for the NBA playoffs, along with viewing information