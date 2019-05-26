NBA Playoffs 2019: Kawhi Leonard, Raptors defeat Bucks 4-2 in Eastern Conference finals

The Toronto Raptors made history on Saturday night with their 100-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. With the win, the Raptors closed out the series, 4-2, and are on to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Kawhi Leonard continued his postseason brilliance, finishing with 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists to go along with his elite defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fred VanVleet, meanwhile, continued to step up off the bench since the birth of his son and chipped in 14 points thanks to four more 3-pointers.

The Bucks got off to tremendous starts in both halves of Game 6, just as they did in Game 5. But once again, they couldn't withstand the Raptors for a full 48 minutes. Toronto battled back from 15-point deficits in both halves to secure the victory on Saturday night.

The Greek Freak once again struggled to figure out the Raptors' defense, finishing with a solid 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, but it was not anywhere near enough. Once up 2-0 in the series, the Bucks lost four straight, which was their longest losing streak all season.

Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals is set for Thursday night in Toronto.

