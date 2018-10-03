NBA preseason: Watch LeBron James receive huge ovation from Lakers fans in home debut at Staples Center
LeBron heard it from the fans as he took the Staples Center floor for the first time as a Laker
LeBron James played his first game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and on Tuesday he reached another milestone in the process of becoming fully indoctrinated into the Lakers franchise: He played his first home game at Staples Center.
As expected, James was greeted with a rousing ovation from his new fans when his name was announced in the starting lineup against the Denver Nuggets.
James is expected to lead the Lakers from a Western Conference bottom-feeder to a playoff contender this season, and preseason games are our first look at the way he's building chemistry with his new teammates. In his preseason debut on Sunday, James put up nine points, three rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes, shooting 2 for 6 from the floor.
