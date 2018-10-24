NBA scores, highlights, updates: Trae Young, Luka Doncic go head-to-head in Atlanta; Ben Simmons returns for Sixers

After a three-game night on Tuesday, the NBA schedule picks up in a major way on this Wednesday night. Not only are there 11 games on the docket, but some big time matchups. Early on, we'll see two of the top rookies go head-to-head when Luka Doncic leads his Mavericks against Trae Young and the Hawks. Also part of the early slate, Jimmy Butler and the Timberwolves will battle Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors in an interesting contest.

Later on, we'll see a big-time Western Conference showdown between the Jazz and Rockets, as well as an Eastern Conference jamboree between the Sixers -- who will get Ben Simmons back -- and the Bucks. And of course, we have LeBron James in action as the Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns.

If that wasn't enough, the night will close with a very interesting Wizards-Warriors contest.

Here's all you need to know about tonight's action.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Oct. 24

All times Eastern

Doncic nails stepback 3-pointer over Bazemore

There is no doubt that the storyline of the night is the matchup between rookies Luka Doncic and Trae Young. The game is off to a fast start as scoring has been plentiful in large part due to the Dallas Mavericks rookie. Check out this stepback three-pointer that he hits over Kent Bazemore:

Doncic, Young square off in Atlanta

It's always interesting when two top-five picks meet for the first time in their NBA careers, but the matchup on Wednesday night between Luka Doncic and Trae Young should be extra special. Not only were the two traded for each other on draft night, but they're also both off to impressive starts. Plus, considering this is the Hawks' home opener, the atmosphere should be electric in Atlanta.

DSJ and Luka are getting ready to go. Tip in 30 minutes! pic.twitter.com/rWl4WQVm97 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 24, 2018

Simmons back for Sixers

The Sixers missed Ben Simmons on Tuesday night, as they lost a heart-breaker in overtime to the Pistons. But the good news is that his absence will be short-lived. Simmons, who missed out against the Pistons due to a sore back, is expected to return to the lineup for their game against the Bucks. That's big for Philly, because not only is Simmons one of their best players, but also -- even early in the season -- this is a crucial matchup against an Eastern Conference foe.