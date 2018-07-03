NBA trades: 76ers get Wilson Chandler from Nuggets while Denver dumps salary, reports say

The 76ers and Nuggets have agreed to a trade that should benefit both teams. Wilson Chandler, the 6-8 wing, will be heading from Denver to the Philadelphia 76ers after the two sides agreed to a trade on Tuesday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The 76ers were in need of some help on the perimeter after losing players to free agency. The Nuggets, on the other hand, needed cap space.

Denver will also send over a second-round NBA Draft pick, with the option to swap 2022 second-round picks. The Nuggets will be receiving cash considerations in the deal, according to Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated.

By doing this deal, the Nuggets will save money on the luxury tax and also create the space necessary to give Will Barton his new four-year, $54 million contract. For them, the money saved may be worth more than what Wilson Chandler was bringing to them at this point.

Chandler isn't a knock-down shooter, which can make him difficult to fit into a modern NBA offense, but his size and quickness allow him to guard multiple positions. The Nuggets were always creative enough to make him work, but in an era where teams are looking for more 3-point shooting, it's not surprising that Denver would choose to give him up to save some money. With only one year left on his deal, it seems unlikely that he was going to return after the 2018-19 NBA season.

The 76ers, on the other hand, gain a versatile wing that should fit right into their culture just fine. He can play many different roles for a team filled with ball-dominant players. All Chandler will need to do is attack the rim and make the occasional 3-pointer on offense. His defensive versatility is where he will make the most of his money.