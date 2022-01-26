Through 1 Quarter

The Los Angeles Lakers are flexing their muscles against the Brooklyn Nets, showing why they were favored to win all along. Los Angeles is way out in front after one quarter with a 35-25 lead over Brooklyn.

The Lakers have been relying on the performance of small forward LeBron James, who has ten points and three assists in addition to four boards and one block. Point guard James Harden has done his best for Brooklyn, currently boasting 16 points (64% of their total) and three dimes along with five rebounds. A double-double would be The Beard's third in a row.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Los Angeles 23-24; Brooklyn 29-17

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Barclays Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Brooklyn received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 136-125 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The losing side was boosted by point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 30 points and five assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 113-107 to the Miami Heat. The Lakers were down 89-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from small forward LeBron James, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds.

Brooklyn is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses put Brooklyn at 29-17 and Los Angeles at 23-24. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Nets have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44%, which places them fourth in the league. Less enviably, the Lakers are stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 112.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $189.54

Odds

The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last 13 games against Brooklyn.

Dec 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Los Angeles 115

Apr 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Brooklyn 101

Feb 18, 2021 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Los Angeles 98

Mar 10, 2020 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Los Angeles 102

Jan 23, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Brooklyn 113

Mar 22, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Los Angeles 106

Dec 18, 2018 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Los Angeles 110

Feb 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Brooklyn 99

Nov 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Brooklyn 112

Dec 14, 2016 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Los Angeles 97

Nov 15, 2016 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Brooklyn 118

Mar 01, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Brooklyn 101

Nov 06, 2015 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Brooklyn 98

Injury Report for Brooklyn

Paul Millsap: Out (Personal)

Kyrie Irving: Out (Not Injury Related)

Joe Harris: Out (Ankle)

Kevin Durant: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Los Angeles