The Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets meet for a cross-conference battle on Friday evening. Barclays Center hosts the game in Brooklyn, with the Nets aiming to stop a four-game losing streak. Brooklyn is 13-14 overall and 8-6 at home, with Denver entering at 19-10 overall and 8-8 on the road. Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring) and Ben Simmons (back) are out for the Nets.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn, N.Y. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Denver as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231.5 in the latest Nuggets vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Nuggets picks and NBA predictions, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 101-52 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Nets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nets vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Nets spread: Nuggets -4.5

Nuggets vs. Nets over/under: 231.5 points

Nuggets vs. Nets money line: Nuggets -183, Nets +152

Denver: The Nuggets are 6-10 against the spread in road games

Brooklyn: The Nets are 10-3-1 against the spread in home games



Nuggets vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver is coming off a title run in which its offense was dominant, and that is the case again in 2023-24. The Nuggets are led by two stars in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Jokic, a two-time NBA MVP, is averaging 26.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game this season, and he is the most dynamic offensive player in the league by the numbers. Murray is averaging 20.9 points per game in the last seven outings, shooting 50% from the field and 43.9% from 3-point range. The Nuggets are scoring 117.9 points per 100 possessions this season, a top-eight mark in the league, and Denver is No. 1 in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.44).

The Nuggets are in the top three of the league in both assists (29.6 per game) and turnover avoidance (12.1 per game), and Denver is averaging more than 55 points in the paint per game. The Nuggets are also facing a Brooklyn defense that is very conservative by nature, as Brooklyn is averaging only 11.7 turnovers created and 6.1 steals per game, ranking dead-last in the NBA in both categories. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets have been much better at home than on the road this season, including a stellar +5.1 net rating at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is in the top five of the NBA in 3-point percentage (38.4%) and 3-pointers per game (14.7), and the Nets also boost efficiency on the offensive glass. The Nets are grabbing almost 31% of missed shots this season, a top-10 figure in the NBA, and Brooklyn is above-average in assists (26.0 per game) and turnover avoidance (13.2 per game). Denver is in the bottom five of the league in turnover creation on defense, forcing only 12.4 giveaways per game.

On the other end, Brooklyn is able to contest shots in strong fashion. The Nets are in the top eight of the league in field goal percentage allowed (45.7%) and 2-point percentage allowed (51.8%). Brooklyn is also adept at preventing free throw attempts, yielding only 21.0 per game, and Denver struggles at the line. The Nuggets are in the bottom five of the league in free throw creation (20.3 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (72.5%). See which team to pick here.

How to make Nuggets vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, with only eight players projected to score 11 points or more. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 101-52 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.