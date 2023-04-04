Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Minnesota 39-40; Brooklyn 43-35
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.9 points per matchup. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Barclays Center. If the game is anything like Brooklyn's 124-123 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was a hard-fought contest, but the Timberwolves had to settle for a 107-105 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Minnesota to swallow was that they had been favored by 19.5 points coming into the contest. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 37 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Brooklyn escaped with a win on Sunday against the Utah Jazz by the margin of a single free throw, 111-110. Brooklyn's small forward Mikal Bridges did his thing and had 30 points along with seven boards.
Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 43-35 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 39-40. We'll see if Brooklyn can repeat their recent success or if the Timberwolves bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.00
Odds
The Nets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Minnesota have won nine out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.
