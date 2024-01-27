Halftime Report

Down two at the end of the first quarter, the Thunder now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 50-41 lead against the Pelicans.

The Thunder entered the contest having won four straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Pelicans step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Oklahoma City 31-13, New Orleans 26-18

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will stay at home for another game and welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 26th at Smoothie King Center. After the pair made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune on Friday.

The Pelicans scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. Everything went their way against Utah as New Orleans made off with a 153-124 win. The Pelicans pushed the score to 115-91 by the end of the third, a deficit the Jazz had little chance of recovering from.

The Pelicans relied on the efforts of Herbert Jones, who scored 22 points along with five assists and five rebounds, and CJ McCollum, who went 9 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, the Thunder had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 4 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by a 140-114 margin over San Antonio. Winning is a bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, as the Thunder did.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 32 points and ten assists. The contest was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points. Less helpful for the Thunder was Luguentz Dort's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

New Orleans' win bumped their record up to 26-18. As for Oklahoma City, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 31-13 record this season.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Pelicans just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked second in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 50.6% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

New Orleans is a slight 2-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 241 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.