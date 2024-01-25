Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit Madison Square Garden on Thursday evening. The Nuggets take on the New York Knicks in a prime-time battle between contending teams. Denver is 31-14 overall and 14-10 on the road, with New York bringing a 27-17 record and a 14-5 mark at home. Both teams are on winning streaks, with the Nuggets winning three consecutive games and the Knicks winning four straight.

Nuggets vs. Knicks spread: Nuggets -2.5

Nuggets vs. Knicks over/under: 222 points

Nuggets vs. Knicks money line: Nuggets -135, Knicks +115

DEN: The Nuggets are 8-15-1 against the spread in road games

NYK: The Knicks are 11-7-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver is led by one of the best players in the NBA in Nikola Jokic. The two-time MVP is averaging 26.2 points per game on 66.0% true shooting this season, and Jokic ranks in the top five of the league in rebounds (12.0 per game) and assists (9.1 per game). Jokic is also putting up 30.1 points and 12.7 rebounds per game on 70% field goal shooting over his last seven appearances. With Jokic in the middle of the attack, Denver is scoring 118.8 points per 100 possessions this season, and the Nuggets are in the top five of the league in field goal percentage (49.9%), 2-point percentage (56.6%), assists (29.1 per game), turnover avoidance (12.6 per game), and points in the paint (54.3 per game).

The Nuggets are also securing more than 30% of available offensive rebounds, and Denver's defense is strong this season. Denver is holding opponents to only 46.6% shooting, including 52.6% on 2-point attempts, and the Nuggets are in the top three of the NBA in second-chance points allowed (12.5 per game). The Nuggets are also above-average in fast break points allowed and assists allowed, with Denver facing a Knicks offense that is shooting only 46.6% from the field and averaging only 24.0 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are rolling right now and also excelling at home. New York is 10-2 in the 12 games since acquiring OG Anunoby, out-scoring opponents by 12.9 points per 100 possessions in those games. The Knicks are also on a four-game winning streak, riding a tremendous defense. New York is allowing only 1.03 points per possession in those games, and opponents are shooting only 43.2% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range against the Knicks in that subset. The Knicks are rock-solid on defense this season, allowing only 112.5 points per 100 possessions.

New York is in the top three of the NBA in defensive rebound rate (73.7%) and second-chance points allowed (12.4 per game), and the Knicks are also in the top five of the league in free throw prevention (20.7 attempts allowed per game). Tom Thibodeau's team walls off the rim, allowing only 47.5 points in the paint per game, and Madison Square Garden has been a refuge for New York. The Knicks are 14-5 at home this season, beating opponents by 8.6 points per 100 possessions. See which team to pick here.

