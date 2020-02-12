Nuggets vs. Lakers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Denver

Current Records: Los Angeles 40-12; Denver 38-16

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will head out on the road to face off against the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pepsi Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Lakers' strategy against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Everything went Los Angeles' way against Phoenix as they made off with a 125-100 win. The Lakers relied on the efforts of power forward Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds in addition to five dimes, and point guard Rajon Rondo, who had 23 points and six assists. That's three consecutive double-doubles for AD.

Meanwhile, Denver was able to grind out a solid victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, winning 127-120. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 67-53 deficit. Power forward Paul Millsap and center Nikola Jokic were among the main playmakers for Denver as the former had 22 points along with seven boards and the latter almost dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 13 assists, and eight boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Los Angeles is expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 12.5-point spread on Monday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 40-12 and Denver to 38-16. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Los Angeles and Denver clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.79

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Denver have won ten out of their last 16 games against Los Angeles.