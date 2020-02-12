Nuggets vs. Lakers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nuggets vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Denver
Current Records: Los Angeles 40-12; Denver 38-16
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers will head out on the road to face off against the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pepsi Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Lakers' strategy against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Everything went Los Angeles' way against Phoenix as they made off with a 125-100 win. The Lakers relied on the efforts of power forward Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds in addition to five dimes, and point guard Rajon Rondo, who had 23 points and six assists. That's three consecutive double-doubles for AD.
Meanwhile, Denver was able to grind out a solid victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, winning 127-120. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 67-53 deficit. Power forward Paul Millsap and center Nikola Jokic were among the main playmakers for Denver as the former had 22 points along with seven boards and the latter almost dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 13 assists, and eight boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Los Angeles is expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 12.5-point spread on Monday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 40-12 and Denver to 38-16. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Los Angeles and Denver clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $95.79
Odds
The Lakers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won ten out of their last 16 games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 22, 2019 - Denver 128 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Dec 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 96
- Mar 06, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Nov 27, 2018 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Oct 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Denver 114
- Mar 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Denver 103
- Mar 09, 2018 - Denver 125 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Dec 02, 2017 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Nov 19, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Denver 109
- Mar 13, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116
- Jan 17, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Los Angeles 121
- Mar 25, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Mar 02, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Dec 22, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 03, 2015 - Denver 120 vs. Los Angeles 109
