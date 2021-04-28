Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Denver

Current Records: New Orleans 27-34; Denver 40-21

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the New Orleans Pelicans will be on the road. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ball Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

New Orleans strolled past the Los Angeles Clippers with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 120-103. The top scorer for the Pelicans was power forward Zion Williamson (23 points).

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Denver's strategy against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Denver was the clear victor by a 120-96 margin over Memphis. It was another big night for Denver's small forward Michael Porter Jr., who had 31 points along with seven boards.

The wins brought New Orleans up to 27-34 and the Nuggets to 40-21. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pelicans are fifth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 114.9 on average. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 115.5 points per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. New Orleans might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Denver have won ten out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.