Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Denver
Current Records: New Orleans 27-34; Denver 40-21
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the New Orleans Pelicans will be on the road. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ball Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
New Orleans strolled past the Los Angeles Clippers with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 120-103. The top scorer for the Pelicans was power forward Zion Williamson (23 points).
Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Denver's strategy against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Denver was the clear victor by a 120-96 margin over Memphis. It was another big night for Denver's small forward Michael Porter Jr., who had 31 points along with seven boards.
The wins brought New Orleans up to 27-34 and the Nuggets to 40-21. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pelicans are fifth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 114.9 on average. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 115.5 points per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. New Orleans might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a 4-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Denver have won ten out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 26, 2021 - Denver 113 vs. New Orleans 108
- Mar 21, 2021 - New Orleans 113 vs. Denver 108
- Jan 24, 2020 - Denver 113 vs. New Orleans 106
- Dec 25, 2019 - New Orleans 112 vs. Denver 100
- Oct 31, 2019 - New Orleans 122 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 02, 2019 - New Orleans 120 vs. Denver 112
- Jan 30, 2019 - Denver 105 vs. New Orleans 99
- Nov 17, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Denver 115
- Oct 29, 2018 - Denver 116 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 15, 2017 - Denver 117 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 06, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Denver 114
- Nov 17, 2017 - Denver 146 vs. New Orleans 114
- Apr 07, 2017 - Denver 122 vs. New Orleans 106
- Apr 04, 2017 - Denver 134 vs. New Orleans 131
- Mar 26, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Denver 90
- Oct 26, 2016 - Denver 107 vs. New Orleans 102
- Mar 31, 2016 - New Orleans 101 vs. Denver 95
- Dec 20, 2015 - New Orleans 130 vs. Denver 125
- Nov 17, 2015 - Denver 115 vs. New Orleans 98