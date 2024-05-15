Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Regular Season Records: Dallas 50-32, Oklahoma City 57-25

How To Watch

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Dallas 2, Oklahoma City 2

On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Western Conference playoff match at 9:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Mavericks were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Mavericks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 215, but even that wound up being too high. They fell to the Thunder 100-96. Dallas got off to an early lead (up 14 with 4:45 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was his usual excellent self, scoring 34 points along with eight rebounds and five assists for the Thunder. The game was Gilgeous-Alexander's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Coming into game 5 the Mavericks and the Thunder are all tied up with two victories apiece. So who wins this crucial Game 5 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the game to find out.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 4-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Thunder slightly, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 5.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.