Who's Playing
Dallas Mavericks @ Oklahoma City Thunder
Regular Season Records: Dallas 50-32, Oklahoma City 57-25Current Series Standings: Dallas 2, Oklahoma City 2
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: TNT
What to Know
On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Western Conference playoff match at 9:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Mavericks were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Mavericks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 215, but even that wound up being too high. They fell to the Thunder 100-96. Dallas got off to an early lead (up 14 with 4:45 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was his usual excellent self, scoring 34 points along with eight rebounds and five assists for the Thunder. The game was Gilgeous-Alexander's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.
Coming into game 5 the Mavericks and the Thunder are all tied up with two victories apiece. So who wins this crucial Game 5 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the game to find out.
Odds
Oklahoma City is a 4-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Thunder slightly, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 5.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.
Series History
Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.
- May 13, 2024 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Dallas 96
- May 11, 2024 - Dallas 105 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- May 09, 2024 - Dallas 119 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- May 07, 2024 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Dallas 95
- Apr 14, 2024 - Oklahoma City 135 vs. Dallas 86
- Mar 14, 2024 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Dallas 119
- Feb 10, 2024 - Dallas 146 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Dec 02, 2023 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Dallas 120
- Jan 08, 2023 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 12, 2022 - Dallas 121 vs. Oklahoma City 114