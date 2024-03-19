Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Charlotte 17-51, Orlando 40-28

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.68

What to Know

The Magic will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. The Magic are coming into the match hot, having won their last three games.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Magic on Sunday. They strolled past Toronto with points to spare, taking the game 111-96.

The Magic can attribute much of their success to Paolo Banchero, who scored 29 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Hornets and the 76ers played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 209-point over/under. Charlotte fell 109-98 to the 76ers. The Hornets have not had much luck with the 76ers recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Orlando is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 40-28 record this season. As for Charlotte, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-51 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Magic haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 14 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Magic beat the Hornets 101-89 in their previous matchup two weeks ago. Will the Magic repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a big 13.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 12.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 203.5 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.