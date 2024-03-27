Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Golden State 37-34, Orlando 42-29

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Golden State Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kia Center. The Magic took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Warriors, who come in off a win.

The Warriors' and the Heat's contest on Tuesday was close at halftime, but the Warriors turned on the heat in the second half with 60 points. Everything went the Warriors' way against the Heat as the Warriors made off with a 113-92 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Klay Thompson, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds. He didn't help the Warriors' cause all that much against the Timberwolves on Sunday but the same can't be said for this game.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, the Magic's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Kings by a score of 109-107. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Orlando in their matchups with Sacramento: they've now lost six in a row.

The Magic's loss came about despite a quality game from Jonathan Isaac, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Golden State's win bumped their record up to 37-34. As for Orlando, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 42-29.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: The Warriors havee made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.8 threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 11. Given the Warriors' sizable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Warriors are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 11-7 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Orlando is a 5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Magic, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 216.5 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.