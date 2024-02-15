3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Magic and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Knicks 89-77.

If the Magic keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 30-25 in no time. On the other hand, the Knicks will have to make due with a 33-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: New York 33-21, Orlando 29-25

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $70.00

What to Know

The Magic and the Knicks are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Orlando Magic will get right back to it and host the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 14th at Kia Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Tuesday, things could have been worse for Orlando, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 127-113 loss to the Thunder.

The losing side was boosted by Paolo Banchero, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten assists.

Even though they lost, the Magic smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Thunder only pulled down four offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Knicks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of Houston by a score of 105-103.

Orlando's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 29-25. As for New York, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 33-21 record this season.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Magic haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Orlando is a 3.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212 points.

Series History

Orlando and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.