1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Magic and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 29-21 lead against the Jazz.

If the Magic keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 34-26 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 27-33 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Utah 27-32, Orlando 33-26

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

The Jazz are 8-2 against the Magic since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Utah Jazz will head out on the road to take on the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. The Jazz are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

The Jazz gave up the first points and the most points on Tuesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 124-97 to Atlanta. The Jazz were down 89-69 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Magic and the Nets played on Tuesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 210-point over/under. Orlando put the hurt on the Nets with a sharp 108-81 win. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 13.5% better than the opposition, as the Magic's was.

Utah has been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 27-32 record this season. As for Orlando, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 33-26 record this season.

The Jazz are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

The Jazz couldn't quite finish off the Magic in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 and fell 115-113. Can the Jazz avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a solid 6-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.