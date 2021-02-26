The Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers face off in a potential Eastern Conference playoff preview on Friday evening. The Celtics enter on a three-game losing streak after a blowout loss in Atlanta on Wednesday. After two postponements, the Pacers returned to action with a narrow loss to the Golden State Warriors in their last outing. Marcus Smart (calf) and Romeo Langford (wrist) are out for Boston, with TJ Warren (foot) and Caris LeVert (medical) out for Indiana.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Celtics as three-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219 in the latest Pacers vs. Celtics odds.

Pacers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -3

Pacers vs. Celtics over-under: 219 points

Pacers vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -160, Pacers +140

IND: The Pacers are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

BOS: The Celtics are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Pacers can cover



Indiana is led by an intriguing trio of high-end players in Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. Brogdon leads the team with 21.7 points per game and provides a steady hand on the perimeter. Sabonis averages 21.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, acting as an offensive hub. Turner is leading the league in blocked shots (3.4 per game) and provides both rim protection and floor spacing.

That strong baseline, combined with a well-rounded supporting cast, should help the Pacers, and Boston has a few weaknesses to exploit. The Celtics are a bottom-five team in both assist rate (54.0 percent) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.56) offensively, and Boston is a below-average shooting team this season. Defensively, Boston is sixth-worst in the league at keeping opponents off the free throw line, opening a potential avenue for success for Indiana.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is an above-average offensive team, scoring 111.5 points per 100 possessions. One big reason for that success is the presence of a pair of dynamic shot creators in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and both average more than 25 points per game on strong efficiency. The Celtics are also a top-five offensive rebounding team, securing 29.4 percent of their own missed shots offensively.

Boston could create free throw attempts at a high rate in this matchup, as the Pacers are a below-average team in free throw rate on both ends of the floor. Indiana also struggles as an offensive rebounding team, and Boston is a top-10 group in creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on 14.7 percent of possessions. The Celtics, in general, excel at creating steals (8.2 per game), and they limit transition well, giving up only 12.0 fast break points per game this season.

